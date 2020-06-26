82 SEATON PLACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease a fully restored end-unit Victorian row house in the heart of Bloomingdale. The large open concept first floor features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, chef's kitchen with a huge island, professional gas range/hood, dishwasher and farm sink. Three generous bedrooms, full sized washer/dryer, central HVAC, and heated tile in newly renovated master bathroom floor. Pervious paver rear patio with large oak shade tree, fully renovated in 2016 and 2019. Located directly across the street from Bacio Pizzeria, just steps to Red Hen, Aroi, Boundary Stone, Big Bear, the Bloomingdale Farmer's market and more. Walking distance to Green/Yellow (Shaw- Howard), Red ( NoMA) metro lines, bikeshare, and bus lines.