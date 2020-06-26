All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 82 SEATON PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
82 SEATON PLACE NW
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:24 PM

82 SEATON PLACE NW

82 Seaton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

82 Seaton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to lease a fully restored end-unit Victorian row house in the heart of Bloomingdale. The large open concept first floor features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, chef's kitchen with a huge island, professional gas range/hood, dishwasher and farm sink. Three generous bedrooms, full sized washer/dryer, central HVAC, and heated tile in newly renovated master bathroom floor. Pervious paver rear patio with large oak shade tree, fully renovated in 2016 and 2019. Located directly across the street from Bacio Pizzeria, just steps to Red Hen, Aroi, Boundary Stone, Big Bear, the Bloomingdale Farmer's market and more. Walking distance to Green/Yellow (Shaw- Howard), Red ( NoMA) metro lines, bikeshare, and bus lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 SEATON PLACE NW have any available units?
82 SEATON PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 SEATON PLACE NW have?
Some of 82 SEATON PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 SEATON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
82 SEATON PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 SEATON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 82 SEATON PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 82 SEATON PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 82 SEATON PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 82 SEATON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 SEATON PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 SEATON PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 82 SEATON PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 82 SEATON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 82 SEATON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 82 SEATON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 SEATON PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University