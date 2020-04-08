All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 82 ELMIRA STREET SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
82 ELMIRA STREET SW
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:24 AM

82 ELMIRA STREET SW

82 Elmira Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

82 Elmira Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7 AT 12:30-2:30. This is it!!!! Absolutely gorgeous, fully remodeled semi-detached townhome waiting for you. This spacious townhome features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths,1 half bath, hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen, large fully finished basement, an addition on the back leading to the newer rear deck. Close to the National Harbor, MD and VA, public transportation, shopping, and so much more.Please fill out rental application online. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1keC2m37-N3N6K5-8_-wFu2JZCmdMnHOJ/view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 ELMIRA STREET SW have any available units?
82 ELMIRA STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 82 ELMIRA STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
82 ELMIRA STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 ELMIRA STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 82 ELMIRA STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 82 ELMIRA STREET SW offer parking?
No, 82 ELMIRA STREET SW does not offer parking.
Does 82 ELMIRA STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 ELMIRA STREET SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 ELMIRA STREET SW have a pool?
No, 82 ELMIRA STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 82 ELMIRA STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 82 ELMIRA STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 82 ELMIRA STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 ELMIRA STREET SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 ELMIRA STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 ELMIRA STREET SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University