818 M Street

CASH INCENTIVE ($1,000) if you sign before Feb 1



This 1br/ba is cheaper than similar units in the same building. This lease ends in June and this 6mo rental is at a 12mo rate. Option to renew in June.



- 1/23 move-in available (Jan rent is covered)

- willing to discuss furnished option through lease end (June)



1301 Thomas Circle luxury apartments turn heads inside and out. Gorgeous brick and mortar give way to a beautifully appointed interior where each space has its own distinct character. From the spectacular rooftop swimming pool and deck, to the cutting-edge fitness center, peaceful central courtyard, lively resident lounge, and spacious apartments-its clear this is a beautiful place to call home. Located in one of the most effervescent neighborhoods in the District, near Logan Circle, 1301 Thomas Circle is the ideal refuge or springboard depending on your mood

APARTMENT AMENITIES

Bay window

Breakfast bar

Granite countertops

Premium cabinetry

Soaking tub

Stainless steel appliances

Tile floors in kitchen/ bathroom

Walk-in closet

Washer and dryer



COMMUNITY AMENITIES

24-hour concierge and valet services

24-hour fitness center

24-hour package pickup

Club room

Conference room

Controlled-access building

Courtyard lounge

Elevator

Furnished apartments available

Game room

Garage guest parking *

On-site maintenance

Parking garage *

Pet friendly

Rooftop grilling area

Rooftop pool

Short term leases available

Coffee and tea bar

Sundeck

Wag! Preferred Partner

Wi-Fi (in common areas)