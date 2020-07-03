818 M Street

Amenities
CASH INCENTIVE ($1,000) if you sign before Feb 1
This 1br/ba is cheaper than similar units in the same building. This lease ends in June and this 6mo rental is at a 12mo rate. Option to renew in June.
- 1/23 move-in available (Jan rent is covered)
- willing to discuss furnished option through lease end (June)
1301 Thomas Circle luxury apartments turn heads inside and out. Gorgeous brick and mortar give way to a beautifully appointed interior where each space has its own distinct character. From the spectacular rooftop swimming pool and deck, to the cutting-edge fitness center, peaceful central courtyard, lively resident lounge, and spacious apartments-its clear this is a beautiful place to call home. Located in one of the most effervescent neighborhoods in the District, near Logan Circle, 1301 Thomas Circle is the ideal refuge or springboard depending on your mood
APARTMENT AMENITIES
Bay window
Breakfast bar
Granite countertops
Premium cabinetry
Soaking tub
Stainless steel appliances
Tile floors in kitchen/ bathroom
Walk-in closet
Washer and dryer
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
24-hour concierge and valet services
24-hour fitness center
24-hour package pickup
Club room
Conference room
Controlled-access building
Courtyard lounge
Elevator
Furnished apartments available
Game room
Garage guest parking *
On-site maintenance
Parking garage *
Pet friendly
Rooftop grilling area
Rooftop pool
Short term leases available
Coffee and tea bar
Sundeck
Wag! Preferred Partner
Wi-Fi (in common areas)