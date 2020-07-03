All apartments in Washington
818 M Street

818 M Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

818 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
valet service
CASH INCENTIVE ($1,000) if you sign before Feb 1

This 1br/ba is cheaper than similar units in the same building. This lease ends in June and this 6mo rental is at a 12mo rate. Option to renew in June.

- 1/23 move-in available (Jan rent is covered)
- willing to discuss furnished option through lease end (June)

1301 Thomas Circle luxury apartments turn heads inside and out. Gorgeous brick and mortar give way to a beautifully appointed interior where each space has its own distinct character. From the spectacular rooftop swimming pool and deck, to the cutting-edge fitness center, peaceful central courtyard, lively resident lounge, and spacious apartments-its clear this is a beautiful place to call home. Located in one of the most effervescent neighborhoods in the District, near Logan Circle, 1301 Thomas Circle is the ideal refuge or springboard depending on your mood
APARTMENT AMENITIES
Bay window
Breakfast bar
Granite countertops
Premium cabinetry
Soaking tub
Stainless steel appliances
Tile floors in kitchen/ bathroom
Walk-in closet
Washer and dryer

COMMUNITY AMENITIES
24-hour concierge and valet services
24-hour fitness center
24-hour package pickup
Club room
Conference room
Controlled-access building
Courtyard lounge
Elevator
Furnished apartments available
Game room
Garage guest parking *
On-site maintenance
Parking garage *
Pet friendly
Rooftop grilling area
Rooftop pool
Short term leases available
Coffee and tea bar
Sundeck
Wag! Preferred Partner
Wi-Fi (in common areas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 M Street have any available units?
818 M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 M Street have?
Some of 818 M Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 M Street currently offering any rent specials?
818 M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 M Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 M Street is pet friendly.
Does 818 M Street offer parking?
Yes, 818 M Street offers parking.
Does 818 M Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 M Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 M Street have a pool?
Yes, 818 M Street has a pool.
Does 818 M Street have accessible units?
No, 818 M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 818 M Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 M Street does not have units with dishwashers.

