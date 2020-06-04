817 ELDER NW

Amenities

Semi above ground apartment with 8 windows! These 8 windows makes this apartment feel spacious and bright. In unit washer/dryer. Freshly painted and new carpet in the bedroom. The apartment is large with defined rooms to set up a proper living room, dining area, an office, and bedroom. Lots of storage - 4 closets with the bedroom having a full on walk in closet! Half a block~from Georgia Avenue and multiple bus lines. The apartment is under a 10 minute walk to the Takoma Metro. Downtown Takoma Park and downtown Silver Spring are also just a quick stroll down the road to hundreds of restaurants, breweries, shops, entertainment, etc. This home is situated so you have access to the perfect blend of community, walkability, space, and affordable city living!~Location is also 1 block from Walter Reed~ redevelopment which will bring Whole Foods, restaurants, and shops at your fingertips~in the coming year. Learn why people just love living in Takoma DC!