All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 817 8th St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
817 8th St NE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

817 8th St NE

817 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

817 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous newly Renovated Three Bedroom Off H Street! - Don't miss this brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rowhome steps from H Street! This property has everything you need, large living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms, and a great outdoor space. Cooking is a treat in this high-end kitchen with custom cabinets, stylish fixtures, and brand new Hallman gas range oven. Dreamy stone countertops, white subway tile backsplash, farm sink, and brass details round out this beautiful heart of the home. Head out the back door to find a patio and fenced in backyard!

Pass the adorable half bathroom with exposed brick as you head upstairs. At the top of the stairs, you will find two large bedrooms and the front master suite. The sizeable master bathroom is complete with double sinks, geometric tile floor, and a walk-in shower. The hall bathroom has classic touches with its clawfoot tub, vintage-inspired faucets and fixtures, and white tile walls. You won't be disappointed by this unit's airy ceilings, warm floors and architectural details such as the transom windows throughout!

This home is perfectly located with access to all DC has to offer and commuting is a breeze from this location. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods which only a block away for all your grocery needs or pop to &Pizza or Taylor Gourmet to grab a quick bite to eat. Top-notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground can become your new local hangouts.

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric and a flat $100 for water. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 8th St NE have any available units?
817 8th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 8th St NE have?
Some of 817 8th St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 8th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
817 8th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 8th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 817 8th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 817 8th St NE offer parking?
No, 817 8th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 817 8th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 8th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 8th St NE have a pool?
No, 817 8th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 817 8th St NE have accessible units?
No, 817 8th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 817 8th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 8th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University