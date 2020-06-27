817 8th St NE

Amenities

Gorgeous newly Renovated Three Bedroom Off H Street! - Don't miss this brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rowhome steps from H Street! This property has everything you need, large living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms, and a great outdoor space. Cooking is a treat in this high-end kitchen with custom cabinets, stylish fixtures, and brand new Hallman gas range oven. Dreamy stone countertops, white subway tile backsplash, farm sink, and brass details round out this beautiful heart of the home. Head out the back door to find a patio and fenced in backyard!



Pass the adorable half bathroom with exposed brick as you head upstairs. At the top of the stairs, you will find two large bedrooms and the front master suite. The sizeable master bathroom is complete with double sinks, geometric tile floor, and a walk-in shower. The hall bathroom has classic touches with its clawfoot tub, vintage-inspired faucets and fixtures, and white tile walls. You won't be disappointed by this unit's airy ceilings, warm floors and architectural details such as the transom windows throughout!



This home is perfectly located with access to all DC has to offer and commuting is a breeze from this location. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods which only a block away for all your grocery needs or pop to &Pizza or Taylor Gourmet to grab a quick bite to eat. Top-notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground can become your new local hangouts.



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric and a flat $100 for water. Sorry, no pets!



