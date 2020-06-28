815 G St SW

Amenities

3 Bed 3.5 Bath - SW Waterfront Townhouse - 2 Car Garage - This big, bright, bold 4 level townhouse features 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms and is located in Capitol Square steps away from all the fantastic developments on the Waterfront.



When you walk in, you will find a spacious foyer, office/living area, and 2 car attached garage.



Upstairs on the second level is a renovated eat-in kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, granite countertops, updated cabinets, rear deck, dining room, and living room with gas fireplace, all featuring hardwood floors.



The 3rd level boasts 2 bedrooms including the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walking closet, hallway bathroom, and washer and dryer.



The top-level features the 3rd bedroom with en-suite bathroom as well.



Best of all this townhouse features a 2 car garage.



Lease Terms:

*50 application fee required

* 1-month security deposit required

*Min 12-month lease

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric)

*Pets are not accepted



