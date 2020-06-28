All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
815 G St SW
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

815 G St SW

815 G Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

815 G Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 3.5 Bath - SW Waterfront Townhouse - 2 Car Garage - This big, bright, bold 4 level townhouse features 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms and is located in Capitol Square steps away from all the fantastic developments on the Waterfront.

When you walk in, you will find a spacious foyer, office/living area, and 2 car attached garage.

Upstairs on the second level is a renovated eat-in kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, granite countertops, updated cabinets, rear deck, dining room, and living room with gas fireplace, all featuring hardwood floors.

The 3rd level boasts 2 bedrooms including the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walking closet, hallway bathroom, and washer and dryer.

The top-level features the 3rd bedroom with en-suite bathroom as well.

Best of all this townhouse features a 2 car garage.

Lease Terms:
*50 application fee required
* 1-month security deposit required
*Min 12-month lease
*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric)
*Pets are not accepted

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3694891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 G St SW have any available units?
815 G St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 G St SW have?
Some of 815 G St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 G St SW currently offering any rent specials?
815 G St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 G St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 G St SW is pet friendly.
Does 815 G St SW offer parking?
Yes, 815 G St SW offers parking.
Does 815 G St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 G St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 G St SW have a pool?
No, 815 G St SW does not have a pool.
Does 815 G St SW have accessible units?
No, 815 G St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 815 G St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 G St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
