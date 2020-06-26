All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM

813 M St. SW

813 M Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

813 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
package receiving
Amenities

Community Amenities

Controlled Access/Gated

Large Swimming Pool

24/7 Fitness Center

Package Receiving

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management

Metro (Red Line)

Surface & Garage Parking

Newark Street Park Playground

Short Term Lease

Elevator

Recycling

Conveniently Located Steps from Georgetown and Friendship Heights

Highly Walkable Community

Community Ballroom

On-Site Boutique Retailers

On-Site Storage

ZipCar

Newark Street Dog Park

Qualification & Occupancy Guidelines

Apartment Amenities

Cable Ready

Dishwasher

Stunning Kitchens with Granite Countertops

Hardwood Floors*

Large Closets*

Microwave

Patios/Balconies*

Refrigerator

Skylights *

Individual Washer and Dryer in Every Home

Window Coverings

Designer Lighting in Kitchens and Dining Rooms

Elegant Bathrooms with Ceramic Tile, Maple Vanities with Granite Tops

Spacious, Light-Filled Homes

Site Map

Ceramic Tile

Maple Cabinetry

Stainless Steel Appliances

Pet Policy

Cats
2 allowed 1 time fee $250.00

Comments: (2) Pets Max|One-Time Fee

Dogs
2 allowed 1 time fee $750.00

Comments: (2) Pets Max|One-Time Fee

Restrictions: Breed Restriction (Inquire for restricted breed list)

* Only available in select apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 M St. SW have any available units?
813 M St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 M St. SW have?
Some of 813 M St. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 M St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
813 M St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 M St. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 M St. SW is pet friendly.
Does 813 M St. SW offer parking?
Yes, 813 M St. SW offers parking.
Does 813 M St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 M St. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 M St. SW have a pool?
Yes, 813 M St. SW has a pool.
Does 813 M St. SW have accessible units?
No, 813 M St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 813 M St. SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 M St. SW has units with dishwashers.
