813 1/2 48th Pl NE

Amenities
Basement unit, Two bedrooms, one full bath apartment available now in Deanwood! Conveniently located to HWY 295, less than a mile to Minnesota Avenue Metro, shopping, local restaurants, and grocery. Parking available on the street in front of the home with no additional fee. Small kitchen includes hot plates, mini-fridge, and microwave. Tenant can bring full-size fridge if desired. Private, rear entrance only from the alley way.
Property Highlights:
- 2 bedroom, 1 bath
- Updated flooring throughout
-Oversized bathroom
- Alleyway entrance
- On-street parking
- W/D in unit
No Pets Allowed
