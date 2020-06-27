All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
813 1/2 48th Pl NE
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

813 1/2 48th Pl NE

813 1/2 48th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

813 1/2 48th Pl NE, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Basement unit, Two bedrooms, one full bath apartment available now in Deanwood! Conveniently located to HWY 295, less than a mile to Minnesota Avenue Metro, shopping, local restaurants, and grocery. Parking available on the street in front of the home with no additional fee. Small kitchen includes hot plates, mini-fridge, and microwave. Tenant can bring full-size fridge if desired. Private, rear entrance only from the alley way.
Property Highlights:
- 2 bedroom, 1 bath
- Updated flooring throughout
-Oversized bathroom
- Alleyway entrance
- On-street parking
- W/D in unit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 1/2 48th Pl NE have any available units?
813 1/2 48th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 1/2 48th Pl NE have?
Some of 813 1/2 48th Pl NE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 1/2 48th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
813 1/2 48th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 1/2 48th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 813 1/2 48th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 813 1/2 48th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 813 1/2 48th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 813 1/2 48th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 1/2 48th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 1/2 48th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 813 1/2 48th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 813 1/2 48th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 813 1/2 48th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 813 1/2 48th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 1/2 48th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
