813 1/2 48th Pl NE

Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Basement unit, Two bedrooms, one full bath apartment available now in Deanwood! Conveniently located to HWY 295, less than a mile to Minnesota Avenue Metro, shopping, local restaurants, and grocery. Parking available on the street in front of the home with no additional fee. Small kitchen includes hot plates, mini-fridge, and microwave. Tenant can bring full-size fridge if desired. Private, rear entrance only from the alley way.

Property Highlights:

- 2 bedroom, 1 bath

- Updated flooring throughout

-Oversized bathroom

- Alleyway entrance

- On-street parking

- W/D in unit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5116271)