Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:10 AM

810 I Street NW

810 I St NE · No Longer Available
Location

810 I St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

gym
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,390* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,390* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,390* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,490/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this exquisite Foggy Bottom furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and spacious living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC74)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cheery living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Foggy Bottom apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-24/7 Security
-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is in Foggy Bottom, an area named for the lingering fog. This riverside neighborhood stretches from the Potomac River to the western edge of Georgetown, home to some of DCs top restaurants and shops. The Kennedy Center, State Department, World Bank, and IMF are all located here. Home to diplomats, culture-lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, it offers diverse restaurants and bars. Visit the West End to experience fine dining. Over the weekend, locals jog and cycle in Rock Creek Park, a 2,100 acre of green space, with amazing river views. The Metros Orange, Blue and Silver Lines all service the area.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 I Street NW have any available units?
810 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 810 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
810 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 I Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 810 I Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 810 I Street NW offer parking?
No, 810 I Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 810 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 810 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 810 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 810 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 810 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 I Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 I Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 I Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

