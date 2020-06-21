807 T Street NW A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 bdrm unit w/ parking in U Street - Property Id: 22121



Fully renovated two years ago, gorgeous 2bd/1ba unit in a townhouse in the heart of Shaw WITH off street parking. Two blocks from Shaw/Howard Metro. Kitchen with granite counters and stainless higher end appliances. Washer/dryer and AC heating system in the unit. Light filled, high ceiling rooms. Steps away from the vibrant streetscape of shops and cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, galleries, and residences that U-Street Corridor/Shaw neighborhood has to offer.

Apply at TurboTenant:

No Dogs Allowed



