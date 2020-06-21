All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 807 T Street NW A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
807 T Street NW A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

807 T Street NW A

807 T Street Northwest · (617) 794-1544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

807 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$2,886

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bdrm unit w/ parking in U Street - Property Id: 22121

Fully renovated two years ago, gorgeous 2bd/1ba unit in a townhouse in the heart of Shaw WITH off street parking. Two blocks from Shaw/Howard Metro. Kitchen with granite counters and stainless higher end appliances. Washer/dryer and AC heating system in the unit. Light filled, high ceiling rooms. Steps away from the vibrant streetscape of shops and cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, galleries, and residences that U-Street Corridor/Shaw neighborhood has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22121
Property Id 22121

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 T Street NW A have any available units?
807 T Street NW A has a unit available for $2,886 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 T Street NW A have?
Some of 807 T Street NW A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 T Street NW A currently offering any rent specials?
807 T Street NW A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 T Street NW A pet-friendly?
No, 807 T Street NW A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 807 T Street NW A offer parking?
Yes, 807 T Street NW A does offer parking.
Does 807 T Street NW A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 T Street NW A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 T Street NW A have a pool?
No, 807 T Street NW A does not have a pool.
Does 807 T Street NW A have accessible units?
No, 807 T Street NW A does not have accessible units.
Does 807 T Street NW A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 T Street NW A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 807 T Street NW A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity