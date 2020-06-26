800 4th St SW N207

Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center concierge gym parking pool internet access

Unit Details Contemporary kitchen, refrigerator/freezer, oven, microwave and dishwasher Ceramic tile - kitchen and bathroom, carpeted bedroom, cherry hardwood(living room, closet, hallway) Large walk-in closet, Queen size bed with storage underneath and chest on both sides, large wall mounted flat screen television with Sony surround sound stereo, leather sofa/futon and ottoman. Also included is a personal covered parking space at north entrance and an additional storage unit in the basement. Amenities galore include concierge, gym, pool, party room, and business center. Convenient to SW Waterfront Metro, Safeway, Nationals Park, dining options and blocks from The Wharf development. 5-minute ride to National Airport. All utilities are included, except the internet and cable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5349577)