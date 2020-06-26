All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 800 4th St SW N207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
800 4th St SW N207
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

800 4th St SW N207

800 4th St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

800 4th St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Unit Details Contemporary kitchen, refrigerator/freezer, oven, microwave and dishwasher Ceramic tile - kitchen and bathroom, carpeted bedroom, cherry hardwood(living room, closet, hallway) Large walk-in closet, Queen size bed with storage underneath and chest on both sides, large wall mounted flat screen television with Sony surround sound stereo, leather sofa/futon and ottoman. Also included is a personal covered parking space at north entrance and an additional storage unit in the basement. Amenities galore include concierge, gym, pool, party room, and business center. Convenient to SW Waterfront Metro, Safeway, Nationals Park, dining options and blocks from The Wharf development. 5-minute ride to National Airport. All utilities are included, except the internet and cable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5349577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 4th St SW N207 have any available units?
800 4th St SW N207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 4th St SW N207 have?
Some of 800 4th St SW N207's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 4th St SW N207 currently offering any rent specials?
800 4th St SW N207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 4th St SW N207 pet-friendly?
No, 800 4th St SW N207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 800 4th St SW N207 offer parking?
Yes, 800 4th St SW N207 offers parking.
Does 800 4th St SW N207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 4th St SW N207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 4th St SW N207 have a pool?
Yes, 800 4th St SW N207 has a pool.
Does 800 4th St SW N207 have accessible units?
No, 800 4th St SW N207 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 4th St SW N207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 4th St SW N207 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University