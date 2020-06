Amenities

Located in red hot Columbia Heights this rowhouse was just renovated. Sun filled with 2 skylights and features an open floor plan and new oak floors throughout. The new kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. 2 full baths both with jetted tubs. There is a storage cellar and a flagstone patio.



