Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:11 AM

777 7TH STREET NW

777 7th Street Northwest · (301) 652-0643
Location

777 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 722 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
media room
$2700 one large Bedroom plus den apartment available in Penn Quarter (Penn Quarter / Chinatown / downtown ). HUGE MASTER BEDROOM Den can be used as second bedroom or office CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED IN THE RENT. APT AVAILABLE July 1st. Storage: One walking closet in master bedroom. One closet within den and a mid-size closet within the apartment. Parking: available inside the building for a fee The building is located in Penn Quarter. You will be in the center of it all. Within walking distance you will have fine dining establishments, pubs, bistros, live entertainment, museums, salons and boutiques. The Verizon Center and the gallery place metro are right next to the building. within 1 block you will find the Regal theatre, Lucky Strike. within 2/3 blocks you have the National Portrait Gallery, the Spy Museum or the National Building Museum. Walgreens and Starbucks are across the street. There is even a gym (washington sports club) within one block. It doesn't get anymore convenient than this. The apartment is also located close to Georgetown Law School, the Justice Department, district courts, court of appeals and other downtown offices/museums. Simply walk 5 minutes down 7th street and you will be at the Smithsonian/national mall. It is a luxury apt with these amenities: In-unit washer and dryer, granite countertops, dishwasher...etc. Building amenities include: Exercise room rooftop deck private terrace Business center with wireless internet Party lounge Conference room / study room. To observe safe social distancing, a video tour has been conducted and a video of the apartment will be emailed to any interested party upon request. The current tenants vacate end of June, so any in person requests will have to be arranged with the current tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 7TH STREET NW have any available units?
777 7TH STREET NW has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 7TH STREET NW have?
Some of 777 7TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 7TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
777 7TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 7TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 777 7TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 777 7TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 777 7TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 777 7TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 7TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 7TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 777 7TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 777 7TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 777 7TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 777 7TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 7TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
