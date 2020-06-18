777 7TH STREET NW

Amenities

$2700 one large Bedroom plus den apartment available in Penn Quarter (Penn Quarter / Chinatown / downtown ). HUGE MASTER BEDROOM Den can be used as second bedroom or office CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED IN THE RENT. APT AVAILABLE July 1st. Storage: One walking closet in master bedroom. One closet within den and a mid-size closet within the apartment. Parking: available inside the building for a fee The building is located in Penn Quarter. You will be in the center of it all. Within walking distance you will have fine dining establishments, pubs, bistros, live entertainment, museums, salons and boutiques. The Verizon Center and the gallery place metro are right next to the building. within 1 block you will find the Regal theatre, Lucky Strike. within 2/3 blocks you have the National Portrait Gallery, the Spy Museum or the National Building Museum. Walgreens and Starbucks are across the street. There is even a gym (washington sports club) within one block. It doesn't get anymore convenient than this. The apartment is also located close to Georgetown Law School, the Justice Department, district courts, court of appeals and other downtown offices/museums. Simply walk 5 minutes down 7th street and you will be at the Smithsonian/national mall. It is a luxury apt with these amenities: In-unit washer and dryer, granite countertops, dishwasher...etc. Building amenities include: Exercise room rooftop deck private terrace Business center with wireless internet Party lounge Conference room / study room. To observe safe social distancing, a video tour has been conducted and a video of the apartment will be emailed to any interested party upon request. The current tenants vacate end of June, so any in person requests will have to be arranged with the current tenants.