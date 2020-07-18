All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 777 7th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
777 7th Street Northwest
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

777 7th Street Northwest

777 7th Street Northwest · (240) 367-6366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

777 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Tenant occupied, wants to move ASAP. Please text/call Jon Tobery at 240-367-6366 for showings. Video Tour available upon request. Fantastic condo located in The Residences at Gallery Place, this 1 Bedroom/1 Bath unit overlooks bustling 7th st. Open floor plan with large floor to ceiling windows, granite counter-tops, hardwood floors and walk-in closet. Washer/dryer in the unit. Spacious community patio. Building is located on-top of Metro. Location, location, location! Parking is available for rent in the lower level garage. Full service building with secure entry.
Long and Foster 202-944-8400: Contact Listing Agent Jon Tobery 240-367-6366 Email: jon.tobery@longandfoster.com

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12309812

(RLNE5771462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 7th Street Northwest have any available units?
777 7th Street Northwest has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 7th Street Northwest have?
Some of 777 7th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 7th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
777 7th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 7th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 7th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 777 7th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 777 7th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 777 7th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 7th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 7th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 777 7th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 777 7th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 777 7th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 777 7th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 7th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 777 7th Street Northwest?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity