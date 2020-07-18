777 7th Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Tenant occupied, wants to move ASAP. Please text/call Jon Tobery at 240-367-6366 for showings. Video Tour available upon request. Fantastic condo located in The Residences at Gallery Place, this 1 Bedroom/1 Bath unit overlooks bustling 7th st. Open floor plan with large floor to ceiling windows, granite counter-tops, hardwood floors and walk-in closet. Washer/dryer in the unit. Spacious community patio. Building is located on-top of Metro. Location, location, location! Parking is available for rent in the lower level garage. Full service building with secure entry.

