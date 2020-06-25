Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

770 Hobart Pl NW Available 05/07/19 Cozy Townhouse in Columbia Heights! - This adorable, well-maintained rowhome is the perfect place to escape the busy bustle of city living! When you step inside, you are greeted with natural sunlight pouring into an open-concept living area. Continue through to the kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops that expand into a breakfast bar, and even includes a built-in wine rack.



Follow the gorgeous hardwood flooring to the second floor, where two sizable bedrooms are located. Each bedroom features a closet, perfect for staying organized. The third bedroom is flexible for use as an office, nursery, or guest room depending on your needs. The shared bathroom is newly renovated with beautiful marble tile.



Head downstairs to the finished basement for the perfect space for a family movie night or watching the game with friends. If youre feeling adventurous and own bikes or other sporting equipment, store them safely in the outdoor storage shed!



Just three blocks from the Columbia Heights Metro station (Yellow/Green Lines) you have easy access to all of DC! Walk to Colony Club for a great cup of coffee or stop by the Dulcinea Bar and Grill for some delicious tacos. Venture to the nearby U Street for a seemingness endless variety of bars, restaurants, and cafes to choose from!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for gas + electric. Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE4798108)