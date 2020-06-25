All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

770 Hobart Pl NW

770 Hobart Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

770 Hobart Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
770 Hobart Pl NW Available 05/07/19 Cozy Townhouse in Columbia Heights! - This adorable, well-maintained rowhome is the perfect place to escape the busy bustle of city living! When you step inside, you are greeted with natural sunlight pouring into an open-concept living area. Continue through to the kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops that expand into a breakfast bar, and even includes a built-in wine rack.

Follow the gorgeous hardwood flooring to the second floor, where two sizable bedrooms are located. Each bedroom features a closet, perfect for staying organized. The third bedroom is flexible for use as an office, nursery, or guest room depending on your needs. The shared bathroom is newly renovated with beautiful marble tile.

Head downstairs to the finished basement for the perfect space for a family movie night or watching the game with friends. If youre feeling adventurous and own bikes or other sporting equipment, store them safely in the outdoor storage shed!

Just three blocks from the Columbia Heights Metro station (Yellow/Green Lines) you have easy access to all of DC! Walk to Colony Club for a great cup of coffee or stop by the Dulcinea Bar and Grill for some delicious tacos. Venture to the nearby U Street for a seemingness endless variety of bars, restaurants, and cafes to choose from!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for gas + electric. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4798108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Hobart Pl NW have any available units?
770 Hobart Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 Hobart Pl NW have?
Some of 770 Hobart Pl NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Hobart Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
770 Hobart Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Hobart Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 770 Hobart Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 770 Hobart Pl NW offer parking?
No, 770 Hobart Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 770 Hobart Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 Hobart Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Hobart Pl NW have a pool?
No, 770 Hobart Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 770 Hobart Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 770 Hobart Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Hobart Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 Hobart Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
