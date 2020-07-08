762 18th Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Incredible 3BR/1.5BA row house just off H Street! This fully renovated unit features: updated kitchen with brand new SS appliances, beautiful granite countertops, hardwood floors on the main level, private fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer in unit. Pets are on case by case basis.

Great location only two blocks from restaurants, bars and grocery stores on H Street and the street car with direct access to Union Station!



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.