All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 762 18th Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
762 18th Street Northeast
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:06 PM

762 18th Street Northeast

762 18th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

762 18th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Incredible 3BR/1.5BA row house just off H Street! This fully renovated unit features: updated kitchen with brand new SS appliances, beautiful granite countertops, hardwood floors on the main level, private fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer in unit. Pets are on case by case basis.
Great location only two blocks from restaurants, bars and grocery stores on H Street and the street car with direct access to Union Station!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 18th Street Northeast have any available units?
762 18th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 18th Street Northeast have?
Some of 762 18th Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 18th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
762 18th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 18th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 762 18th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 762 18th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 762 18th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 762 18th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 762 18th Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 18th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 762 18th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 762 18th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 762 18th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 762 18th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 762 18th Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University