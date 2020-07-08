762 18th Street Northeast

Amenities
Incredible 3BR/1.5BA row house just off H Street! This fully renovated unit features: updated kitchen with brand new SS appliances, beautiful granite countertops, hardwood floors on the main level, private fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer in unit. Pets are on case by case basis.
Great location only two blocks from restaurants, bars and grocery stores on H Street and the street car with direct access to Union Station!
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.