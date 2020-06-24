Rent Calculator
742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM
742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101
742 Brandywine Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
742 Brandywine Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2 Bedroom , 1 bathroom , great light , immediate availability. Credit score is important to owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 have any available units?
742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 have?
Some of 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 currently offering any rent specials?
742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 pet-friendly?
No, 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 offer parking?
Yes, 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 offers parking.
Does 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 have a pool?
No, 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 does not have a pool.
Does 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 have accessible units?
No, 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 BRANDYWINE ST SE #101 has units with dishwashers.
