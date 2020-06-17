All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
734 Park Rd NW Unit 202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

734 Park Rd NW Unit 202

734 Park Road Northwest · (833) 580-0114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

734 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
PRICE DROP!!

In the heart of Petworth, steps away from Petworth Metro this 3 BR 2 bath is perfect for roommates!!! ALL 3 bedrooms are a good size and across the apartment from each other! Close to restaurants, shops, dining and nightlife, a short commute to Columbia Heights and Shaw, you get the best of both worlds!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 3 BR
- 2 Bath
- High ceilings
- Open concept living dining
- Ceiling fan in living room
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Master has en-suite and walk in closet
- Master has Juliet balcony
- Recessed lights
- Central AC
- W/D in unit
- Other two bedrooms good size
- Pets OK
- Landlord pays water and trash you pay electric
- Street parking
- Courtyard with Grill

AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE5636786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 have any available units?
734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 have?
Some of 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 734 Park Rd NW Unit 202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity