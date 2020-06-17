734 Park Rd NW Unit 202

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bbq/grill

PRICE DROP!!



In the heart of Petworth, steps away from Petworth Metro this 3 BR 2 bath is perfect for roommates!!! ALL 3 bedrooms are a good size and across the apartment from each other! Close to restaurants, shops, dining and nightlife, a short commute to Columbia Heights and Shaw, you get the best of both worlds!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 3 BR

- 2 Bath

- High ceilings

- Open concept living dining

- Ceiling fan in living room

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Master has en-suite and walk in closet

- Master has Juliet balcony

- Recessed lights

- Central AC

- W/D in unit

- Other two bedrooms good size

- Pets OK

- Landlord pays water and trash you pay electric

- Street parking

- Courtyard with Grill



AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE5636786)