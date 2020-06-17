734 Park Rd NW Unit 202

Amenities
PRICE DROP!!
In the heart of Petworth, steps away from Petworth Metro this 3 BR 2 bath is perfect for roommates!!! ALL 3 bedrooms are a good size and across the apartment from each other! Close to restaurants, shops, dining and nightlife, a short commute to Columbia Heights and Shaw, you get the best of both worlds!
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 3 BR
- 2 Bath
- High ceilings
- Open concept living dining
- Ceiling fan in living room
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Master has en-suite and walk in closet
- Master has Juliet balcony
- Recessed lights
- Central AC
- W/D in unit
- Other two bedrooms good size
- Pets OK
- Landlord pays water and trash you pay electric
- Street parking
- Courtyard with Grill
AVAILABLE NOW!!!
(RLNE5636786)