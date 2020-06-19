728 Lawrence

Amenities

Looking to rent my 4 bedroom/3.5 bath, 2800 sq ft house for anywhere between 6 months and 2 years.



Conveniently located less than two blocks from the Red Line Metro(CUA/Brookland stop).

Down the street from numerous bars/restaurants/coffee shops, as well. Nearby coffee shops include Filter Coffeehouse Brookland, Busboys and Poets and Serendipity Jazz Coffeehouse. Nearby restaurants include Brookland Pint, Chipotle, Potbelly, and Hlsa. Fenced-in parking in front of the house for additional



Deck and patio out back are excellent for spring and summer hangouts.



Landlord is a 31 year old consultant with extensive experience working with a variety of tenants of various religions, gender, and social and professional interests. All are welcome to apply.



Condo: 2,800 + square feet (4 bedroom)

Laundry: Washer and dryer



