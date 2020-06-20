All apartments in Washington
Location

724 3rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $6995 · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Furnished- New Prime Location Capitol Hill - Property Id: 277271

Gorgeous 3 bedroom house deliberate design, traditional architecture of the 1890`s, amazing location.

~ King sized bed in the master bedroom (complete with darling bay window.

~ Queen sized bed in the second bedroom
~ Twin sized bed in the third bedroom - perfect for kiddos!
~ Queen sized (West Elm) sofa bed in the living room.

Fully remodeled kitchen is reminiscent of a French Country Cottage, all high end amenities, Marble countertops, brand new appliances.

Private fenced garden! On site parking is provided at the rear of the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277271
Property Id 277271

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5798343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 3rd Street Northeast have any available units?
724 3rd Street Northeast has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 3rd Street Northeast have?
Some of 724 3rd Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 3rd Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
724 3rd Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 3rd Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 724 3rd Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 724 3rd Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 724 3rd Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 724 3rd Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 3rd Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 3rd Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 724 3rd Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 724 3rd Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 724 3rd Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 724 3rd Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 3rd Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
