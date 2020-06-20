724 3rd Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Furnished- New Prime Location Capitol Hill - Property Id: 277271



Gorgeous 3 bedroom house deliberate design, traditional architecture of the 1890`s, amazing location.



~ King sized bed in the master bedroom (complete with darling bay window.



~ Queen sized bed in the second bedroom

~ Twin sized bed in the third bedroom - perfect for kiddos!

~ Queen sized (West Elm) sofa bed in the living room.



Fully remodeled kitchen is reminiscent of a French Country Cottage, all high end amenities, Marble countertops, brand new appliances.



Private fenced garden! On site parking is provided at the rear of the home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277271

Property Id 277271



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5798343)