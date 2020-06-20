724 3rd Street Northeast

Amenities
Furnished- New Prime Location Capitol Hill - Property Id: 277271
Gorgeous 3 bedroom house deliberate design, traditional architecture of the 1890`s, amazing location.
~ King sized bed in the master bedroom (complete with darling bay window.
~ Queen sized bed in the second bedroom
~ Twin sized bed in the third bedroom - perfect for kiddos!
~ Queen sized (West Elm) sofa bed in the living room.
Fully remodeled kitchen is reminiscent of a French Country Cottage, all high end amenities, Marble countertops, brand new appliances.
Private fenced garden! On site parking is provided at the rear of the home.
No Pets Allowed
