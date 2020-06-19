All apartments in Washington
721 Hamlin St NE Unit 3

Location

721 Hamlin Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
2 bedroom/ 1 full bath located in Edgewood DC! The unit is located just a short walk to the Brookland Metro, Catholic University, Yes! Organic and all the restaurants and shops on 12th St! It is also close to the Metropolitan Trail.

Property Highlights:
- Fully equipped kitchen
- Gas cooking
- Built in china cabinet
- Hardwood floors
- Large yard
- Bike room
- Laundry room on site
- Water included in rent
- Off street parking for one car
- Pet friendly
- Window AC unit

Direct Access to shared backyard, Laundry Room and bike room on site.

Rent is tough to beat for the location and convenience!

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5460998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

