Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

721 12th St NE

721 12th Street Northeast · (617) 461-7641
Location

721 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2800 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Capitol Hill Oasis - Property Id: 314878

Yes, FREE Private Off-Street Parking!

Just completed reno, light-filled, green materials and preserving fabulous historic details, wood-burning fireplace, huge custom closets, 7 ft soaking tub.

Dishwasher/disposal, wash/dryer, central heat and air, high-end custom blackout blinds, security system w/ night vision cameras on grounds and private parking space available. Granite countertops, steel appliances, gas 5 burner, French door fridge, rainfall shower head, historic faucets, huge linen closet. (2nd bedroom is now Camel beige, not navy).

Lovely gardens, back yard retreat with fountain, private furnished patio, dine al fresco on deck with a view. 1st bedroom closet has 17 feet of hanging space, 2nd bedroom has large closet and 2 windows, perfect BR/office/nursery.

Included: Verizon FiOS TV and Internet in living and 1 bedroom, wired for surround sound. Incl. water, electric for all common areas and outdoors, fountain, etc. You pay gas an electric, about $60 a month. Sorry, no pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/721-12th-st-ne-washington-dc/314878
Property Id 314878

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 12th St NE have any available units?
721 12th St NE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 12th St NE have?
Some of 721 12th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 12th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
721 12th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 12th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 721 12th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 721 12th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 721 12th St NE offers parking.
Does 721 12th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 12th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 12th St NE have a pool?
No, 721 12th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 721 12th St NE have accessible units?
No, 721 12th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 721 12th St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 12th St NE has units with dishwashers.
