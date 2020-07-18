721 12th St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub internet access

Available 08/01/20 Capitol Hill Oasis - Property Id: 314878



Yes, FREE Private Off-Street Parking!



Just completed reno, light-filled, green materials and preserving fabulous historic details, wood-burning fireplace, huge custom closets, 7 ft soaking tub.



Dishwasher/disposal, wash/dryer, central heat and air, high-end custom blackout blinds, security system w/ night vision cameras on grounds and private parking space available. Granite countertops, steel appliances, gas 5 burner, French door fridge, rainfall shower head, historic faucets, huge linen closet. (2nd bedroom is now Camel beige, not navy).



Lovely gardens, back yard retreat with fountain, private furnished patio, dine al fresco on deck with a view. 1st bedroom closet has 17 feet of hanging space, 2nd bedroom has large closet and 2 windows, perfect BR/office/nursery.



Included: Verizon FiOS TV and Internet in living and 1 bedroom, wired for surround sound. Incl. water, electric for all common areas and outdoors, fountain, etc. You pay gas an electric, about $60 a month. Sorry, no pets

No Pets Allowed



