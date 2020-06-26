All apartments in Washington
713 Jefferson
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:47 AM

713 Jefferson

713 Jefferson St NE · No Longer Available
Location

713 Jefferson St NE, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
media room
microwave
Two bedroom, one bathroom townhouse for rent in upper Northwest, Washington D.C.

Townhouse located in up and coming area of Petworth , 3 blocks from Georgia Avenue and walking distance to Metro Transit.

This area of Petworth features newly opened restaurants, bars, markets., and Wal Mart! Close to Carter Barron Ampitheater and park. Short driving distance to Rock Creek parkway which offers quick access to Georgetown, Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, 395, 66 and George Washington Parkway which provide quick routes to various parts of Northern Virginia.

Townhouse features:

- Clothes washer and Dryer
- Central heating and cooling
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- OFF STREET Parking
- DIRECTV/Cable ready

Please respond with contact number and email address to schedule a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Jefferson have any available units?
713 Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Jefferson have?
Some of 713 Jefferson's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
713 Jefferson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Jefferson pet-friendly?
No, 713 Jefferson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 713 Jefferson offer parking?
Yes, 713 Jefferson offers parking.
Does 713 Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 Jefferson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Jefferson have a pool?
No, 713 Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does 713 Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 713 Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Jefferson has units with dishwashers.

