713 Jefferson

Two bedroom, one bathroom townhouse for rent in upper Northwest, Washington D.C.



Townhouse located in up and coming area of Petworth , 3 blocks from Georgia Avenue and walking distance to Metro Transit.



This area of Petworth features newly opened restaurants, bars, markets., and Wal Mart! Close to Carter Barron Ampitheater and park. Short driving distance to Rock Creek parkway which offers quick access to Georgetown, Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, 395, 66 and George Washington Parkway which provide quick routes to various parts of Northern Virginia.



Townhouse features:



- Clothes washer and Dryer

- Central heating and cooling

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- OFF STREET Parking

- DIRECTV/Cable ready



Please respond with contact number and email address to schedule a visit.