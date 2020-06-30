All apartments in Washington
710 Half St SE

710 Half Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

710 Half Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
When you enter your Landing home for the first time, youll notice the modern tones throughout, from the open concept floor-plan to the perfectly paired with the sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Our included furniture and decor are expertly selected and placed for this individual layout, and the mounted Samsung Smart TVs are ready for your enjoyment. Finally, your home is filled with our convenience amenities from the luxurious bedding to the completely stocked kitchen. Every element of your new home invites you to step right into a hassle-free living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Half St SE have any available units?
710 Half St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 710 Half St SE currently offering any rent specials?
710 Half St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Half St SE pet-friendly?
No, 710 Half St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 710 Half St SE offer parking?
No, 710 Half St SE does not offer parking.
Does 710 Half St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Half St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Half St SE have a pool?
No, 710 Half St SE does not have a pool.
Does 710 Half St SE have accessible units?
No, 710 Half St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Half St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Half St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Half St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Half St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

