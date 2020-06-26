All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

710 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

710 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Make yourself at home in this fully renovated English Basement in Columbia Heights! Completely renovated with new stainless steel appliances and floors, updated bath, in-unit washer and dryer, and a modern, open kitchen/living room design! Amazing location, facing Bruce Monroe Park and da bike share. Plenty of mom and pops within walking distance, and just minutes from the heart of Columbia Heights, with Target and lots of bars, restaurants, and shopping. There's plenty of street parking out front and also perfect for commuters. Multiple bus lines just around the corner, short walk to the green and yellow lines at Columbia Heights, and as mentioned, walkable to all amenities plus a bike share out front.Shared fenced backyard with upstairs tenant and extra storage in the utility space. Do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have any available units?
710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have?
Some of 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University