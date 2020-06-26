710 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Make yourself at home in this fully renovated English Basement in Columbia Heights! Completely renovated with new stainless steel appliances and floors, updated bath, in-unit washer and dryer, and a modern, open kitchen/living room design! Amazing location, facing Bruce Monroe Park and da bike share. Plenty of mom and pops within walking distance, and just minutes from the heart of Columbia Heights, with Target and lots of bars, restaurants, and shopping. There's plenty of street parking out front and also perfect for commuters. Multiple bus lines just around the corner, short walk to the green and yellow lines at Columbia Heights, and as mentioned, walkable to all amenities plus a bike share out front.Shared fenced backyard with upstairs tenant and extra storage in the utility space. Do not miss this one!