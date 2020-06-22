708 L Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003 SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
furnished
furnished
this is a 3 story furnished town house it has 2 bedrooms and one bed sofa in the den . it is on the corner of 8th and L ST. S. E. it is 3 blocks to the navy yard metro and about 3 blocks to eastern market metro
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 L St. S.e. have any available units?
708 L St. S.e. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 708 L St. S.e. currently offering any rent specials?
708 L St. S.e. isn't currently offering any rent specials.