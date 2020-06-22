All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
708 L St. S.e.
708 L St. S.e.

708 L Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

708 L Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
this is a 3 story furnished town house it has 2 bedrooms and one bed sofa in the den . it is on the corner of 8th and L ST. S. E. it is 3 blocks to the navy yard metro and about 3 blocks to eastern market metro

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 L St. S.e. have any available units?
708 L St. S.e. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 708 L St. S.e. currently offering any rent specials?
708 L St. S.e. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 L St. S.e. pet-friendly?
No, 708 L St. S.e. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 708 L St. S.e. offer parking?
No, 708 L St. S.e. does not offer parking.
Does 708 L St. S.e. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 L St. S.e. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 L St. S.e. have a pool?
No, 708 L St. S.e. does not have a pool.
Does 708 L St. S.e. have accessible units?
No, 708 L St. S.e. does not have accessible units.
Does 708 L St. S.e. have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 L St. S.e. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 L St. S.e. have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 L St. S.e. does not have units with air conditioning.
