707 6th St NE 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 FAB LOCATION charming one bed garden apartment - Property Id: 312774



Calling all gardeners and sun lovers. Incredible location on the trendy H street (and 6th) corridor, steps away from all the fab restaurants, bars, stores, gyms and supermarkets such as Whole Foods.



Half of an exposed brick house with a HUGE private garden out back for your own personal use, you may garden, grow veggies or just lie in the sun and chill on the patio. Nice pipe detail and exposed brick on walls. Cosy and private, quiet street with tons of parking.



One large bedroom, tons of light, open plan kitchen, washer drier on site. All tricked out, recently renovated and ready to move in.



Will go fast. Come spear in hand. Monthly rent $1750, plus utilities, safety deposit same and $50 application fee.



Call or text Kate at 202 390 8879

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/707-6th-st-ne-washington-dc-unit-2/312774

(RLNE5953994)