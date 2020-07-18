All apartments in Washington
707 6th St NE 2

707 6th Street Northeast · (202) 390-8879
Location

707 6th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 FAB LOCATION charming one bed garden apartment - Property Id: 312774

Calling all gardeners and sun lovers. Incredible location on the trendy H street (and 6th) corridor, steps away from all the fab restaurants, bars, stores, gyms and supermarkets such as Whole Foods.

Half of an exposed brick house with a HUGE private garden out back for your own personal use, you may garden, grow veggies or just lie in the sun and chill on the patio. Nice pipe detail and exposed brick on walls. Cosy and private, quiet street with tons of parking.

One large bedroom, tons of light, open plan kitchen, washer drier on site. All tricked out, recently renovated and ready to move in.

Will go fast. Come spear in hand. Monthly rent $1750, plus utilities, safety deposit same and $50 application fee.

Call or text Kate at 202 390 8879
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/707-6th-st-ne-washington-dc-unit-2/312774
Property Id 312774

(RLNE5953994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

