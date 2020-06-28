All apartments in Washington
706 Geranium St NW
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

706 Geranium St NW

706 Geranium Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

706 Geranium Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
706 Geranium St NW Available 07/01/20 Marvelous Mid-Century Abode in Takoma! - Only a short walk to the Metro and Historic Takoma Park, this tastefully renovated split-level 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home has it all! Walk into an elegant light-filled and open living room featuring wall-to-wall windows, vaulted ceilings, and gas fireplace, giving this space an open, modern feel. An upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops opens into a spacious dining room trimmed with gorgeous crown molding and beautiful bamboo floors.

French doors lead to a patio and large fenced backyard perfect for your four-legged friends! Parking is also possible at the end of the yard, though on-street parking is plentiful. Rounding out the first floor is a bonus room that would be great for a guest space or office. Upstairs, the master suite awaits with a gas fireplace, two large closets, and room for a king-sized bed. The modern en-suite bath is truly an ideal place to relax. The second bedroom pictured as an office has a large window offering great natural light and ample closet space.

Takoma Park has an idyllic neighborhood feeling to it with tons of green space! This is a perfect area to come home to and escape the hustle and bustle of downtown. Plus, there are plenty of local shops nearby or along Georgia Avenue, and the red line Metro just a 15 minute walk away can get you right downtown! Head over to downtown Takoma Park and Silver Spring, where you'll find great spots like Mark's Kitchen, Denizens Brewing, and The Fillmore!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5145205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Geranium St NW have any available units?
706 Geranium St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Geranium St NW have?
Some of 706 Geranium St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Geranium St NW currently offering any rent specials?
706 Geranium St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Geranium St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Geranium St NW is pet friendly.
Does 706 Geranium St NW offer parking?
Yes, 706 Geranium St NW offers parking.
Does 706 Geranium St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Geranium St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Geranium St NW have a pool?
No, 706 Geranium St NW does not have a pool.
Does 706 Geranium St NW have accessible units?
No, 706 Geranium St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Geranium St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Geranium St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
