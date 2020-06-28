Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

706 Geranium St NW Available 07/01/20 Marvelous Mid-Century Abode in Takoma! - Only a short walk to the Metro and Historic Takoma Park, this tastefully renovated split-level 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home has it all! Walk into an elegant light-filled and open living room featuring wall-to-wall windows, vaulted ceilings, and gas fireplace, giving this space an open, modern feel. An upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops opens into a spacious dining room trimmed with gorgeous crown molding and beautiful bamboo floors.



French doors lead to a patio and large fenced backyard perfect for your four-legged friends! Parking is also possible at the end of the yard, though on-street parking is plentiful. Rounding out the first floor is a bonus room that would be great for a guest space or office. Upstairs, the master suite awaits with a gas fireplace, two large closets, and room for a king-sized bed. The modern en-suite bath is truly an ideal place to relax. The second bedroom pictured as an office has a large window offering great natural light and ample closet space.



Takoma Park has an idyllic neighborhood feeling to it with tons of green space! This is a perfect area to come home to and escape the hustle and bustle of downtown. Plus, there are plenty of local shops nearby or along Georgia Avenue, and the red line Metro just a 15 minute walk away can get you right downtown! Head over to downtown Takoma Park and Silver Spring, where you'll find great spots like Mark's Kitchen, Denizens Brewing, and The Fillmore!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5145205)