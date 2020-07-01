All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

701 LAMONT STREET NW

701 Lamont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

701 Lamont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
lobby
This large, lobby level unit is truly one of a kind with high ceilings and a crisp, white pallet. It provides the perfect backdrop for entertaining in a true loft atmosphere. Photos cannot tell the story; you will need to view for yourself. The open floor plan offers an abundant amount of space for entertaining. This two bedroom plus elevated den, two bath unit offers almost 1,500 square feet of floor space. Bamboo floors, a fireplace and barn doors make it truly unique. Georgia Avenue and Columbia Heights Metros flank the condo offering a walk score of 92%. An assigned parking space, fitness room and rooftop deck round out the amenities for your pleasure. This is the ultimate value in a highly sought after NW location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 LAMONT STREET NW have any available units?
701 LAMONT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 LAMONT STREET NW have?
Some of 701 LAMONT STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 LAMONT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
701 LAMONT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 LAMONT STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 701 LAMONT STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 701 LAMONT STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 701 LAMONT STREET NW offers parking.
Does 701 LAMONT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 LAMONT STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 LAMONT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 701 LAMONT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 701 LAMONT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 701 LAMONT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 701 LAMONT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 LAMONT STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

