701 LAMONT STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking lobby

This large, lobby level unit is truly one of a kind with high ceilings and a crisp, white pallet. It provides the perfect backdrop for entertaining in a true loft atmosphere. Photos cannot tell the story; you will need to view for yourself. The open floor plan offers an abundant amount of space for entertaining. This two bedroom plus elevated den, two bath unit offers almost 1,500 square feet of floor space. Bamboo floors, a fireplace and barn doors make it truly unique. Georgia Avenue and Columbia Heights Metros flank the condo offering a walk score of 92%. An assigned parking space, fitness room and rooftop deck round out the amenities for your pleasure. This is the ultimate value in a highly sought after NW location.