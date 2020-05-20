700 8th St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry cats allowed recently renovated air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Nice Size English Basement Available 01/19/19 Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath English basement apartment near H Street, NE. This apartment has a separate gate entrance on a corner property. There is an open living room and dining room space with a working fireplace, The kitchen and bathroom have been updated recently. Apartment size washer and dryer, hallway closet, bedroom closets and small storage off the kitchen. The apartment is unfurnished and the photos of furnishings are from previous tenants.



The property location is close to the H street activities but far away enough for quiet time when you want it.



The nearest grocery markets are Whole Foods and Giant. Union station is the nearest metro and the DC Streetcar. Off street parking is Zone 6.



Tenant pays for electric/water and the water is divided with the upstairs unit. This is a smoke-free apartment.



The apartment can be shown during the weekday and weekend by appointment only. If you are interested please call or email for appt.



Thank you



(RLNE1338987)