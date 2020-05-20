All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
700 8th St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 8th St NE

700 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

700 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Nice Size English Basement Available 01/19/19 Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath English basement apartment near H Street, NE. This apartment has a separate gate entrance on a corner property. There is an open living room and dining room space with a working fireplace, The kitchen and bathroom have been updated recently. Apartment size washer and dryer, hallway closet, bedroom closets and small storage off the kitchen. The apartment is unfurnished and the photos of furnishings are from previous tenants.

The property location is close to the H street activities but far away enough for quiet time when you want it.

The nearest grocery markets are Whole Foods and Giant. Union station is the nearest metro and the DC Streetcar. Off street parking is Zone 6.

Tenant pays for electric/water and the water is divided with the upstairs unit. This is a smoke-free apartment.

The apartment can be shown during the weekday and weekend by appointment only. If you are interested please call or email for appt.

Thank you

(RLNE1338987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 8th St NE have any available units?
700 8th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 8th St NE have?
Some of 700 8th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 8th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
700 8th St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 8th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 8th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 700 8th St NE offer parking?
No, 700 8th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 700 8th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 8th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 8th St NE have a pool?
No, 700 8th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 700 8th St NE have accessible units?
No, 700 8th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 700 8th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 8th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
