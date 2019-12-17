All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
700 7th St SE,
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

700 7th St SE,

700 7th Street Southeast · (202) 630-4589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 7th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 2 baths, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
conference room
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
conference room
internet access
Amazing Multi Level Eastern Market Office Space - Property Id: 216121

This is beautiful 2 level office that will not last very long, it is located in the wonderful neighborhood of Eastern Market.

The office space includes a conference room usage, separate storage space, kitchen access, dining area access, access to main level and lower level bathrooms. Main level bathroom is a full bath/
plus $100 flat monthly fee for utilities (includes electricity, water, internet access, ADT security system)

Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions or if you would like to view the amazing office space.

Don't hesitate it will not last long.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 7th St SE, have any available units?
700 7th St SE, has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 7th St SE, have?
Some of 700 7th St SE,'s amenities include dishwasher, conference room, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 7th St SE, currently offering any rent specials?
700 7th St SE, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 7th St SE, pet-friendly?
No, 700 7th St SE, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 700 7th St SE, offer parking?
No, 700 7th St SE, does not offer parking.
Does 700 7th St SE, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 7th St SE, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 7th St SE, have a pool?
No, 700 7th St SE, does not have a pool.
Does 700 7th St SE, have accessible units?
No, 700 7th St SE, does not have accessible units.
Does 700 7th St SE, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 7th St SE, has units with dishwashers.
