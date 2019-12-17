700 7th St SE,

Amenities

dishwasher conference room some paid utils internet access

Amazing Multi Level Eastern Market Office Space - Property Id: 216121



This is beautiful 2 level office that will not last very long, it is located in the wonderful neighborhood of Eastern Market.



The office space includes a conference room usage, separate storage space, kitchen access, dining area access, access to main level and lower level bathrooms. Main level bathroom is a full bath/

plus $100 flat monthly fee for utilities (includes electricity, water, internet access, ADT security system)



Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions or if you would like to view the amazing office space.



Don't hesitate it will not last long.

No Pets Allowed



