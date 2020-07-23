653 Hamilton Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Just Gorgeous! This Renovated 2 bedroom + bonus space/3.5 bath home in Petworth features Double Masters w/En-suite full baths and a third room/office/guest area plus additional full bath. Beautiful kitchen with marble countertops and SS appliances with adjacent powder room, hardwood floors throughout, large front yard with porch, large deck in the rear overlooking expansive back yard and off-street parking. Pets are on case by case basis.



Great location with Georgia Avenue and Kennedy St. corridors within 3 blocks, offering shops and restaurants. Easy public transit to downtown; short drive to Silver Spring and Takoma Park. 1.6 miles to Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (Green and Yellow lines).



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.