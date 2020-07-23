All apartments in Washington
653 Hamilton Street Northwest
653 Hamilton Street Northwest

653 Hamilton Street Northwest · (301) 448-8712
Location

653 Hamilton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$3,300

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1555 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Just Gorgeous! This Renovated 2 bedroom + bonus space/3.5 bath home in Petworth features Double Masters w/En-suite full baths and a third room/office/guest area plus additional full bath. Beautiful kitchen with marble countertops and SS appliances with adjacent powder room, hardwood floors throughout, large front yard with porch, large deck in the rear overlooking expansive back yard and off-street parking. Pets are on case by case basis.

Great location with Georgia Avenue and Kennedy St. corridors within 3 blocks, offering shops and restaurants. Easy public transit to downtown; short drive to Silver Spring and Takoma Park. 1.6 miles to Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (Green and Yellow lines).

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Hamilton Street Northwest have any available units?
653 Hamilton Street Northwest has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 Hamilton Street Northwest have?
Some of 653 Hamilton Street Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Hamilton Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
653 Hamilton Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Hamilton Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 653 Hamilton Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 653 Hamilton Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 653 Hamilton Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 653 Hamilton Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Hamilton Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Hamilton Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 653 Hamilton Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 653 Hamilton Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 653 Hamilton Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Hamilton Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 Hamilton Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
