637 Franklin St NE
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

637 Franklin St NE

637 Franklin St NE · No Longer Available
Location

637 Franklin St NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pet friendly
Bright and Beautiful Brookland Abode! Parking Included! - Spanning three floors, this Brookland property is a gem, with recessed lighting throughout, plenty of natural light from oversized windows, and a great yard leading to off-street parking.

Pass the front yard and porch to enter the home and be greeted by a spacious living area, with gleaming hardwoods throughout the main floor. Continue through to the kitchen area, which features an amazing island for abundant counter space and plenty of cabinets for storage. Complete with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and overhead lighting, it is the perfect space for entertaining. Exit through the backdoor to find great patio space and yard which lead out to two off-street parking spaces. A half bath rounds out the main floor.

Head upstairs to the top floor where three well-appointed bedrooms await. The master bedroom boats large windows and a customized walk-in closet and ensuite. The second and third bedrooms are both sizeable with great natural light and plenty of closet space. A second full bath completes the upper level. Head down to the finished basement to find another bedroom, full bathroom, recreation room, and wet bar.

Located just a few blocks from both the Brookland and Rhode Island Metro stops and along the G8 and G9 express bus lines, commuting downtown from this home is a breeze. Head up to Monroe Street Market for dining options like Fox Loves Taco, Brookland Pint, and Busboys and Poets. There are art shops along the Arts Walk and a Farmer's Market every Saturday. Other sweet spots like Right Proper Brewing and Dew Drop Inn are within a 5-minute walk. Also nearby are the retail stores at Rhode Island Row, including Home Depot and Giant. You can also easily pop down Rhode Island to Bloomingdale and Shaw or up to Mount Rainer and Hyattsville. This neighborhood is such an exciting place to be!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and $75 flat fee for water. Dogs welcome!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4787185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

