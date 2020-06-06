All apartments in Washington
635 NICHOLSON STREET NE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:50 AM

635 NICHOLSON STREET NE

635 Nicholson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

635 Nicholson Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
~Light filled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house in friendly, residential neighborhood; Riggs Park, near Ft. Totten metro, Walmart, and nearby stores and restaurants. It has been completely renovated, new appliances, floors, etc. Full, finished, basement. The basement has a separate entrance. Modest back yard with parking for two cars, side yards give you outdoor space with limited upkeep. Conveniently located to both the District and Maryland. The E4 bus runs in the front of the house. Both the metro and bus.~ Applicants should have Excellent Credit and be Non-Smokers. Must obtain Renter's Insurance Policy. Letter of recommendation from Current Landlord a Plus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE have any available units?
635 NICHOLSON STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE have?
Some of 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
635 NICHOLSON STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE offers parking.
Does 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE have a pool?
No, 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 NICHOLSON STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
