635 NICHOLSON STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

~Light filled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house in friendly, residential neighborhood; Riggs Park, near Ft. Totten metro, Walmart, and nearby stores and restaurants. It has been completely renovated, new appliances, floors, etc. Full, finished, basement. The basement has a separate entrance. Modest back yard with parking for two cars, side yards give you outdoor space with limited upkeep. Conveniently located to both the District and Maryland. The E4 bus runs in the front of the house. Both the metro and bus.~ Applicants should have Excellent Credit and be Non-Smokers. Must obtain Renter's Insurance Policy. Letter of recommendation from Current Landlord a Plus.