633 Elliott St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Completely Furnished 3-Bedroom 2 Baths plus Den Row Home. Capitol Hill-Arts District Area $6,000 per month (utilities included). Short Term Executive Rental (1-month minimum and 6-months maximum). Just bring your clothes, everything else is ready. You will feel right at home. Move-in today and cook dinner tonight. Completely furnished, bedding, towels, cooking supplies are all available. Utilities including cable, electricity, gas, air conditioning are all operational and included in the rental fee. There is a separate cleaning fee of $400.00 when your lease ends and you move out. Save yourself some time and come see this beautiful 2-level home first. Approximately 2200 square feet, located on the 2nd and 3rd floor, this beautiful row home is the perfect place to enjoy DC city living. Located just 2-blocks from exciting nightlife, restaurants, trolley and the H Street Arts District. Your new home is nestled on a quiet tree-lined street, with families and friendly neighbors. All you need to do is bring your luggage, everything else is ready for you. This residence is beautifully updated featuring a functional wood burning fireplace, exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, brand new renovated kitchen and bathroom with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, air conditioning and a washer and dryer. Large Master Bedroom, with on-suite bathroom that includes 2-sinks as well as a custom walk-in closet. Features a very comfortable guest room as well as a third bedroom (currently configured as an office with a large walk-in closet. Home has 4-high definition televisions. Enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows with Comcast/Xfinity and WIFI. Once you walk in the front door, you will know that you are at home. Rental also comes with a remotely operated gated parking space. One block from X8 bus stop and two blocks from the H-Street Trolley.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4981778)