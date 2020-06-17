All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 633 8th St. A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
633 8th St. A
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

633 8th St. A

633 8th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

633 8th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Renovated Cap Hil Gem - Property Id: 159399

Enjoy this impressive, DC upscale home. 4 large bedrooms with spacious closets. Hugh Ballroom living/dining room with 16 Ft. columns and awesome chandliers for entertaining with 2 Fireplaces. Sparkling cherry hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and walk in bay windows on 3 levels. 3 Fireplaces, 2.5 designer tiled bathrooms, jacuzzi, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiled walls. 3rd fireplace is located in master bedroom for extra warmth, ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms. W/D, Central A/C, lovely deck, patio on front, recessed lighting, custom paint job, loaded with extras.

Safe friendly, well organized community on a beautiful tree lined st on Capitol Hill. Catch free Trolley to Union Station Metro, Congress, Georgetown Law & Gaulludate close, Walk to H Street corridor for nightlife, international restaurants, theatre, whole food, etc. Available. Please only serious inquires, call Lavern at 202-437-3900
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159399p
Property Id 159399

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5168019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 8th St. A have any available units?
633 8th St. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 8th St. A have?
Some of 633 8th St. A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 8th St. A currently offering any rent specials?
633 8th St. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 8th St. A pet-friendly?
No, 633 8th St. A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 633 8th St. A offer parking?
No, 633 8th St. A does not offer parking.
Does 633 8th St. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 8th St. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 8th St. A have a pool?
No, 633 8th St. A does not have a pool.
Does 633 8th St. A have accessible units?
No, 633 8th St. A does not have accessible units.
Does 633 8th St. A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 8th St. A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University