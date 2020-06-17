633 8th St. A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Renovated Cap Hil Gem - Property Id: 159399



Enjoy this impressive, DC upscale home. 4 large bedrooms with spacious closets. Hugh Ballroom living/dining room with 16 Ft. columns and awesome chandliers for entertaining with 2 Fireplaces. Sparkling cherry hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and walk in bay windows on 3 levels. 3 Fireplaces, 2.5 designer tiled bathrooms, jacuzzi, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiled walls. 3rd fireplace is located in master bedroom for extra warmth, ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms. W/D, Central A/C, lovely deck, patio on front, recessed lighting, custom paint job, loaded with extras.



Safe friendly, well organized community on a beautiful tree lined st on Capitol Hill. Catch free Trolley to Union Station Metro, Congress, Georgetown Law & Gaulludate close, Walk to H Street corridor for nightlife, international restaurants, theatre, whole food, etc. Available. Please only serious inquires, call Lavern at 202-437-3900

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159399p

No Pets Allowed



