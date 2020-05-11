All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

628 5th Street NE

628 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

628 5th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Spacious English Basement in Capital Hill - **GREAT LOCATION**
Conveniently located. This spacious English basement includes 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with bathtub. Stainless steel refrigerator; gas stove/oven; dishwasher; central AC and heat; washer/dryer in unit; front and rear door entrance/exit; and plenty of on-street parking available.
Walking distance to thriving H Street restaurants and bars corridor. Near Union Station and Capitol Hill. Located near Giant grocery store and Whole Foods Market.
One Year Lease Required.Tenant responsible electric. Pets case by case Minimum 650 FICO credit score.
Please email peterchanrentals@gmail.com for inquiries.

(RLNE4486937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 5th Street NE have any available units?
628 5th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 5th Street NE have?
Some of 628 5th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 5th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
628 5th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 5th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 5th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 628 5th Street NE offer parking?
No, 628 5th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 628 5th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 5th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 5th Street NE have a pool?
No, 628 5th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 628 5th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 628 5th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 628 5th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 5th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
