628 5th Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious English Basement in Capital Hill - **GREAT LOCATION**

Conveniently located. This spacious English basement includes 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with bathtub. Stainless steel refrigerator; gas stove/oven; dishwasher; central AC and heat; washer/dryer in unit; front and rear door entrance/exit; and plenty of on-street parking available.

Walking distance to thriving H Street restaurants and bars corridor. Near Union Station and Capitol Hill. Located near Giant grocery store and Whole Foods Market.

One Year Lease Required.Tenant responsible electric. Pets case by case Minimum 650 FICO credit score.

Please email peterchanrentals@gmail.com for inquiries.



(RLNE4486937)