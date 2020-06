Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated three bedroom two bath home near Fort Totten metro. Hardwood floors, granite and stainless kitchen, rear patio, three bedrooms up, full bath in basement with two rooms, parking in rear. finished basement, Red, Yellow and Green line. Pets on case by case. Vouchers Welcome but listed above voucher amount for this area. Credit score of 630 required. Total household Income $90,000. Deposit $2600. app fee $55 per person age 18 and older. OPEN HOUSE Saturday 17th 12-3