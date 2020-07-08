625 Park Rd NW Unit C2

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub

Brand New Condo in Park View! Pets Welcome! - This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo spreads over 1000 square feet of a recently converted church! The light-filled living room leads to an open kitchen with stone countertop, Butcher block breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. High-end touches continue throughout the home: hardwood floors, high ceilings, and beautiful spa-like bathrooms. Off the open living room is the first spacious bedroom which is large enough to fit a queen-sized bed and complete with a closet and ceiling fan. Pass the hall bathroom as you head into the master suite. This is a luxurious room with a large closet, an en-suite bathroom with double vanity, and a bright window. This unit is complete with a half bath and washer/dryer.



Park View is one of those quintessential DC neighborhoods with an active community that is welcoming all sorts of new and exciting changes. This building is surrounded by green spaces, like Wangari Gardens and Bruce Monroe Community Park, making it an obvious choice for those who seek the outdoors. Also within walking distance are cool local spots such as Salt and Pepper Grill, Small Fry, and Midlands Beer Garden. For something different, check out Woodlands Vegan Bistro around the corner! Hip 11th street is only two blocks away features local hotspots such as Wonderland Ballroom, El Chucho, and Room 11. You are also nearby all the shopping amenities (Target, Best Buy, Safeway, DSW, Petco, etc) of Columbia Heights and a short ride on the 70 bus to U St, Shaw, and Chinatown. The Columbia Heights and Petworth green/yellow line metro stops are also close by, so commuting around town is a breeze!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Pets welcome!



