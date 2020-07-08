All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
625 Park Rd NW Unit C2
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

625 Park Rd NW Unit C2

625 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

625 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
Brand New Condo in Park View! Pets Welcome! - This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo spreads over 1000 square feet of a recently converted church! The light-filled living room leads to an open kitchen with stone countertop, Butcher block breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. High-end touches continue throughout the home: hardwood floors, high ceilings, and beautiful spa-like bathrooms. Off the open living room is the first spacious bedroom which is large enough to fit a queen-sized bed and complete with a closet and ceiling fan. Pass the hall bathroom as you head into the master suite. This is a luxurious room with a large closet, an en-suite bathroom with double vanity, and a bright window. This unit is complete with a half bath and washer/dryer.

Park View is one of those quintessential DC neighborhoods with an active community that is welcoming all sorts of new and exciting changes. This building is surrounded by green spaces, like Wangari Gardens and Bruce Monroe Community Park, making it an obvious choice for those who seek the outdoors. Also within walking distance are cool local spots such as Salt and Pepper Grill, Small Fry, and Midlands Beer Garden. For something different, check out Woodlands Vegan Bistro around the corner! Hip 11th street is only two blocks away features local hotspots such as Wonderland Ballroom, El Chucho, and Room 11. You are also nearby all the shopping amenities (Target, Best Buy, Safeway, DSW, Petco, etc) of Columbia Heights and a short ride on the 70 bus to U St, Shaw, and Chinatown. The Columbia Heights and Petworth green/yellow line metro stops are also close by, so commuting around town is a breeze!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Pets welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5732741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 have any available units?
625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 have?
Some of 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 currently offering any rent specials?
625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 is pet friendly.
Does 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 offer parking?
No, 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 does not offer parking.
Does 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 have a pool?
No, 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 does not have a pool.
Does 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 have accessible units?
No, 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Park Rd NW Unit C2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Fort Stanton Apartments
1535 Morris Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University