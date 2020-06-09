All apartments in Washington
625 Mellon Street Southeast
625 Mellon Street Southeast

625 Mellon Street Southeast · (240) 206-6044
Location

625 Mellon Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cats allowed
Newly Renovated Home! Section 8 Welcomed! The house has been fully renovated and updated with all the charm of an old home but all the conveniences and efficiencies of a modern structure with high level finishes throughout. Enjoy your brand new kitchen, bathroom and custom features throughout including stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry, wood-style plank flooring, and crown and base molding.This home also comes with a finished basement, hardwood floors and carpeted areas. The rear yard is fully fenced and enclosed with tropical Landscaping and natural turf which is super clean and very user-friendly. Home also comes equipped with security system!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Mellon Street Southeast have any available units?
625 Mellon Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Mellon Street Southeast have?
Some of 625 Mellon Street Southeast's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Mellon Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
625 Mellon Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Mellon Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Mellon Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 625 Mellon Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 625 Mellon Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 625 Mellon Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Mellon Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Mellon Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 625 Mellon Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 625 Mellon Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 625 Mellon Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Mellon Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Mellon Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
