6217 12th St NW

Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful Renovated Brightwood Basement 2 Bed 1 Bath Utilities Included - Renters Warehouse present this amazing 2 bedroom 1 bath basement unit located in the wonderful Brightwood neighborhood.Utilities included. This wonderful unit has been freshly gut renovated and is a perfect basement unit for a roommate situation.Showings are by appointment only dont just drop by the property! $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or if you would like to view this property at 202.217.4807 Equal Housing Opportunity



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5081118)