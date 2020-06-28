All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

6217 12th St NW

6217 12th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6217 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful Renovated Brightwood Basement 2 Bed 1 Bath Utilities Included - Renters Warehouse present this amazing 2 bedroom 1 bath basement unit located in the wonderful Brightwood neighborhood.Utilities included. This wonderful unit has been freshly gut renovated and is a perfect basement unit for a roommate situation.Showings are by appointment only dont just drop by the property! $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or if you would like to view this property at 202.217.4807 Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5081118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 12th St NW have any available units?
6217 12th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 6217 12th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
6217 12th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 12th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 6217 12th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6217 12th St NW offer parking?
No, 6217 12th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 6217 12th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 12th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 12th St NW have a pool?
No, 6217 12th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 6217 12th St NW have accessible units?
No, 6217 12th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 12th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 12th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6217 12th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6217 12th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
