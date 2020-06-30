All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM

617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW

617 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

617 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
nest technology
Enjoy city living in this cozy and charming rowhome in DC's hot Shaw neighborhood. This completely renovated home retains its original character while featuring modern amenities, including a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful finishes, handsome hardwood floors, crown moldings, washer/dryer, central air and heat, alarm and Nest technology. Host a dinner party in the expansive backyard which features a garden, deck and storage shed. Pet friendly and very close to the Shaw Metro and multiple restaurants. Furniture can be rented (optional). Tenant pays utilities (water, gas, electric and cable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have any available units?
617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have?
Some of 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University