617 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly nest technology

Enjoy city living in this cozy and charming rowhome in DC's hot Shaw neighborhood. This completely renovated home retains its original character while featuring modern amenities, including a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful finishes, handsome hardwood floors, crown moldings, washer/dryer, central air and heat, alarm and Nest technology. Host a dinner party in the expansive backyard which features a garden, deck and storage shed. Pet friendly and very close to the Shaw Metro and multiple restaurants. Furniture can be rented (optional). Tenant pays utilities (water, gas, electric and cable).