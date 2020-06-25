Amenities

617 Jefferson St NW #202 Available 07/01/19 Spacious 2 BD, 1.5 BA Off Revitalized Kennedy St in North Petworth! - Welcome home to your spacious 2 BD 1.5 BA with open floor plan and large den. This unit has hardwood floors throughout, built-in shelving in closets, granite counter-tops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space available. Building has secured entrance and fitness center.



The property is in the Cassandra Condominiums off revitalized Kennedy St in North Petworth. You are not far from all Georgia Ave NW has to offer, and the Georgia Ave - Petworth metro.



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



12 month minimum lease

No smoking inside

No pets

Tenant is responsible for gas & electric



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available properties, and click on the apply now button next to this listing. Please submit all necessary documents, and pay $50 application. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application.



