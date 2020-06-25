All apartments in Washington
617 Jefferson St NW #202
617 Jefferson St NW #202

617 Jefferson Street NW · No Longer Available
Location

617 Jefferson Street NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
617 Jefferson St NW #202 Available 07/01/19 Spacious 2 BD, 1.5 BA Off Revitalized Kennedy St in North Petworth! - Welcome home to your spacious 2 BD 1.5 BA with open floor plan and large den. This unit has hardwood floors throughout, built-in shelving in closets, granite counter-tops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space available. Building has secured entrance and fitness center.

The property is in the Cassandra Condominiums off revitalized Kennedy St in North Petworth. You are not far from all Georgia Ave NW has to offer, and the Georgia Ave - Petworth metro.

Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

12 month minimum lease
No smoking inside
No pets
Tenant is responsible for gas & electric

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available properties, and click on the apply now button next to this listing. Please submit all necessary documents, and pay $50 application. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application.

(RLNE2281853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

