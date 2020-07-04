All apartments in Washington
Location

614 Tennessee Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Capitol Hill Rowhouse Apartment (fully furnished) - Property Id: 312932

Fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in Capitol Hill rowhouse. Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious front yard space with picnic table. Close to Lincoln park, Eastern Market, Union Market, H st. bars, restaurants. Easy commute to Georgetown Law.

Cable and internet included for small additional fee. Please contact landlord for video tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/614-tennessee-ave-ne-washington-dc/312932
Property Id 312932

(RLNE5944695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Tennessee Ave NE have any available units?
614 Tennessee Ave NE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 Tennessee Ave NE have?
Some of 614 Tennessee Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Tennessee Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
614 Tennessee Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Tennessee Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Tennessee Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 614 Tennessee Ave NE offer parking?
No, 614 Tennessee Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 614 Tennessee Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 Tennessee Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Tennessee Ave NE have a pool?
No, 614 Tennessee Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 614 Tennessee Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 614 Tennessee Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Tennessee Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Tennessee Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
