Amenities
Capitol Hill Rowhouse Apartment (fully furnished) - Property Id: 312932
Fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in Capitol Hill rowhouse. Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious front yard space with picnic table. Close to Lincoln park, Eastern Market, Union Market, H st. bars, restaurants. Easy commute to Georgetown Law.
Cable and internet included for small additional fee. Please contact landlord for video tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/614-tennessee-ave-ne-washington-dc/312932
Property Id 312932
(RLNE5944695)