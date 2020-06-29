609 14th Place Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Incredible 2BR/1.5BA row house just off H Street! Unit features: updated kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful granite countertops, hardwood floors, private fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer in unit. Pets are on case by case basis.

Great location only two blocks from restaurants and bars on H Street and the street car with direct access to Union Station!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.