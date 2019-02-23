All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

605 P St Unit: 204

605 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

605 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Bright Studio fully furnished, all utilities included. Top floor apartment. 300 - 350 sq. ft, with one private modern full bathroom, Flat Screen TV, DVD player, Coffee maker, small fridge, microwave and elfa closet. Beautiful tiled bathroom with rain shower head. Lots of space. Washer and Dryer in the basement, large fully equipped kitchen is shared with other units on the main level of building. Furnished lounge in building. Furnished deck with grill off of the kitchen. Near grocery store, three blocks from Metro, night life, restaurants. Walk to Chinatown, Convention Center, City Market at O and just blocks from U street.

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 1
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: By Request
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-free
Maid service: Yes
Near Metro: Yes
Near Grocery: Yes
Flat Screen TV: Yes
Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Building
Deck
Garden
Wireless Internet
Everything Included
Elfa Closets
Movie Channels
Great Location
Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 P St Unit: 204 have any available units?
605 P St Unit: 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 P St Unit: 204 have?
Some of 605 P St Unit: 204's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 P St Unit: 204 currently offering any rent specials?
605 P St Unit: 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 P St Unit: 204 pet-friendly?
No, 605 P St Unit: 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 605 P St Unit: 204 offer parking?
Yes, 605 P St Unit: 204 offers parking.
Does 605 P St Unit: 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 P St Unit: 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 P St Unit: 204 have a pool?
No, 605 P St Unit: 204 does not have a pool.
Does 605 P St Unit: 204 have accessible units?
No, 605 P St Unit: 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 P St Unit: 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 P St Unit: 204 has units with dishwashers.

