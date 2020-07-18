All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 605 KENYON ST NW #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
605 KENYON ST NW #1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM

605 KENYON ST NW #1

605 Kenyon St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

605 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous and open ground level apartment! This apartment is located below a classic home in Columbia Heights. The apartment has tall ceilings and large windows making this more of a ground level than a basement. The home has a private entrance and front patio tucked beside the beautiful front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 KENYON ST NW #1 have any available units?
605 KENYON ST NW #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 KENYON ST NW #1 have?
Some of 605 KENYON ST NW #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 KENYON ST NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
605 KENYON ST NW #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 KENYON ST NW #1 pet-friendly?
No, 605 KENYON ST NW #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 605 KENYON ST NW #1 offer parking?
Yes, 605 KENYON ST NW #1 offers parking.
Does 605 KENYON ST NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 KENYON ST NW #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 KENYON ST NW #1 have a pool?
No, 605 KENYON ST NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 605 KENYON ST NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 605 KENYON ST NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 KENYON ST NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 KENYON ST NW #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Harvard Village
1829 Summit Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University