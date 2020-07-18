605 KENYON ST NW #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous and open ground level apartment! This apartment is located below a classic home in Columbia Heights. The apartment has tall ceilings and large windows making this more of a ground level than a basement. The home has a private entrance and front patio tucked beside the beautiful front yard.