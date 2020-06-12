All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 26 2019

602 H ST SW

602 H Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

602 H Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OH MY GOSH. A QUIET ABODE IN thE MIDDLE OF ALL THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF SW~~ PRACTiCALLY A NEWLY Built HOME FOR YOU !! TOTALLY REDONE ALL NEW CHIC BATHS AND EXPENSIVE KITCHEN AND NEW HVAC AND - MARVELOUSLY HUGE PATIO from Light filled Family Room PLUS FRONT AND REAR Balconies! Lots of reasons to be Outside. YEA!. SOLID BRICK MEANS SOMETHING FOR SURE> LOT GLASS TO BRING IN THE LIGHT AND SKY.. ~~ Elegant and relaxing spaces you won't find a DC rental to compare. OWNER had immense attention to Detail you'll see. PLUS RARE a basement storage too. ~~~~ Need I say more about the proximity to the Wharf? with all it's meaning and LIFE VIBE to there today or in the evening you'll see more that what I can list. A rental treat awaiting you. LONG Lease 48-60 months high credit and Income qualifications. Town Square is a 1960's brick residences and few rentals ever come up .CLOSE TO Waterfront and L'Enfant METROS !! ~~SOUTHWEST... IS ... T H E P L A C E to B E !! call me for appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 H ST SW have any available units?
602 H ST SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 H ST SW have?
Some of 602 H ST SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 H ST SW currently offering any rent specials?
602 H ST SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 H ST SW pet-friendly?
No, 602 H ST SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 602 H ST SW offer parking?
Yes, 602 H ST SW offers parking.
Does 602 H ST SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 H ST SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 H ST SW have a pool?
No, 602 H ST SW does not have a pool.
Does 602 H ST SW have accessible units?
No, 602 H ST SW does not have accessible units.
Does 602 H ST SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 H ST SW has units with dishwashers.
