602 H ST SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

OH MY GOSH. A QUIET ABODE IN thE MIDDLE OF ALL THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF SW~~ PRACTiCALLY A NEWLY Built HOME FOR YOU !! TOTALLY REDONE ALL NEW CHIC BATHS AND EXPENSIVE KITCHEN AND NEW HVAC AND - MARVELOUSLY HUGE PATIO from Light filled Family Room PLUS FRONT AND REAR Balconies! Lots of reasons to be Outside. YEA!. SOLID BRICK MEANS SOMETHING FOR SURE> LOT GLASS TO BRING IN THE LIGHT AND SKY.. ~~ Elegant and relaxing spaces you won't find a DC rental to compare. OWNER had immense attention to Detail you'll see. PLUS RARE a basement storage too. ~~~~ Need I say more about the proximity to the Wharf? with all it's meaning and LIFE VIBE to there today or in the evening you'll see more that what I can list. A rental treat awaiting you. LONG Lease 48-60 months high credit and Income qualifications. Town Square is a 1960's brick residences and few rentals ever come up .CLOSE TO Waterfront and L'Enfant METROS !! ~~SOUTHWEST... IS ... T H E P L A C E to B E !! call me for appointment