Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking gym 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking

In the heart of everything, DC! Like Hotel Living!-24-hour concierge, superb fitness/ gym! This unit comes with it's own private balcony, Capital Views, w/d in unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous roof top deck w panoramic views of the city, including The Washington Monument (great for July 4th),the Capitol, Parking avail. Walk-Metro, Museums, Restaurants!!