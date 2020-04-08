All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:09 PM

6 O STREET SW

6 O Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6 O Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Note: This is a 2-lvl unit within a 2 unit townhouse. Separate entrances for each unit. This unit is on the top level. Stunningly renovated top lvl 2-lvl 2BR/2.5BA unit at Nats Park. 1-garage parking spot included. Additional space for rent at $100/mo. Open kitchen w/ granite countertops, h/w flrs throughout and all stainless steel appliances including dual dishwasher. King size W/D in unit. Additional amenities include 2 skylights, firepl, ample closets. Cable ready. Convenient location. Metro within 4 blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 O STREET SW have any available units?
6 O STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 O STREET SW have?
Some of 6 O STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 O STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
6 O STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 O STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 6 O STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6 O STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 6 O STREET SW offers parking.
Does 6 O STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 O STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 O STREET SW have a pool?
No, 6 O STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 6 O STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 6 O STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6 O STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 O STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
