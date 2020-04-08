6 O STREET SW

Amenities
Note: This is a 2-lvl unit within a 2 unit townhouse. Separate entrances for each unit. This unit is on the top level. Stunningly renovated top lvl 2-lvl 2BR/2.5BA unit at Nats Park. 1-garage parking spot included. Additional space for rent at $100/mo. Open kitchen w/ granite countertops, h/w flrs throughout and all stainless steel appliances including dual dishwasher. King size W/D in unit. Additional amenities include 2 skylights, firepl, ample closets. Cable ready. Convenient location. Metro within 4 blocks.